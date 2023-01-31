Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.