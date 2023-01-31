Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,678 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Avista Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.88%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

