Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $283,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.