Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $302,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of GDS by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 21.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 18.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GDS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
