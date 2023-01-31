Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $302,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of GDS by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 21.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 18.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $332.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.