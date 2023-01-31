Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 663,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

