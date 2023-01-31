FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered by Wedbush

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

