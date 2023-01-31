Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $536,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

