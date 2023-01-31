GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.75 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $73.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

