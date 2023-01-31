Gentex Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

