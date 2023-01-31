GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of -0.40.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 70,914 shares valued at $3,187,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
