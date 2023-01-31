GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of -0.40.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 70,914 shares valued at $3,187,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.