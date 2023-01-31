Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 501.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.