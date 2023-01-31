Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Globe Life worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Globe Life by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

