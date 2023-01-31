Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,389,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 663.9 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ELKMF opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
About Gold Road Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.