Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 255.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graham were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 156.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at Graham

Graham Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $631.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $664.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.73 and a 200 day moving average of $596.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Graham Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

