Haynes International (HAYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Haynes International has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,140.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,959 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.