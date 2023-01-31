Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,461,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 288.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,403,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after buying an additional 1,784,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

