HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. HEX has a total market capitalization of $14.78 billion and approximately $4.73 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002764 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00400495 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.86 or 0.28111800 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00590435 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
