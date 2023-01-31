Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,920 ($23.71) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

HIK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.78) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,754 ($21.66).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,693.50 ($20.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,581.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,462.34. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,137 ($26.39). The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,388.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

In other news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($21,032.48).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

