Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Reduced by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $247.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

