Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

NYSE IIPR opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $211.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

