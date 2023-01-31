Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

