Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after buying an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,893,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.30.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $407.62 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,549 shares of company stock valued at $37,233,959. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

