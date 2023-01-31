Inspire Investing LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $37,050,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,735 shares of company stock worth $1,155,211. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.