Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,702,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,131 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

