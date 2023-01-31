Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,164,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

