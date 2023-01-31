Inspire Investing LLC Sells 635 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $273.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.03 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

