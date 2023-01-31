Inspire Investing LLC Sells 908 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

