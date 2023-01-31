Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

