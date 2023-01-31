Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $250.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 1.51. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.43.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

