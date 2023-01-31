Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.95 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,470,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $197,448,000 after buying an additional 99,053 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

