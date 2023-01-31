Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

INTC stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

