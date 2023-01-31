JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 6.1 %

JD stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.