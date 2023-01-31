Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 297,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,723,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,847,000 after acquiring an additional 282,113 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

