JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

