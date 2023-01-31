John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $952.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.33. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $87.66.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

