JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 216 ($2.67) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Price Performance

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 215.53 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £924.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1,796.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.85. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.