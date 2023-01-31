Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 41.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

