Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $382.77 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $382.77 million and approximately $32.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00084949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00057259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024933 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001899 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,328,090 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.