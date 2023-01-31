Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $325.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.56. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

