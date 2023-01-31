Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 21.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

