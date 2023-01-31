Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 11,180 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 210,316 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.6 %

SCS opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

