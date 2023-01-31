Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 16,957 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PR opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 4.51. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

