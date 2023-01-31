Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 22,549 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

