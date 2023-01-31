Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $102,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading

