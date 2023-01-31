Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $106,000 in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

