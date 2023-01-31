Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $139,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 278,395 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $589.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

