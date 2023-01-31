Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 1,324 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 2,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OneSpan by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Down 3.6 %

OSPN opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.