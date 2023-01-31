Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 2,002 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.
In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
