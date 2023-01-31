Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after buying an additional 780,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after buying an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 754.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 113,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

