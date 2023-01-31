Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 1,444,750 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

